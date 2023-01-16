Home States Odisha

Odisha farmers’ body alleges flaws in Ganjam paddy procurement

“As per the norms, registered farmers can sell up to 60 lakh quintal paddy but the district administration has set a target to purchase only 40 lakh quintal.

Published: 16th January 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Stacks of paddy bags covered in polythene sheets along a street in Beguniapada

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Alleging irregularities in paddy procurement process in the current kharif season, Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha has urged the Ganjam collector to take corrective action. Secretary of the outfit Simanchal Nahak said only 1.32 lakh farmers have registered their names to sell their paddy and around one lakh farmers including sharecroppers have not yet been able to do so.

“As per the norms, registered farmers can sell up to 60 lakh quintal paddy but the district administration has set a target to purchase only 40 lakh quintal. Since farmers have harvested good quality and quantity paddy this year, middlemen are reportedly purchasing it from them at much lower rates,” he alleged.
The administration has opened procurement centres in each block and entrusted women self-help groups to purchase paddy. But since it is a time-taking process and requires the farmers to bear transportation costs as well, middlemen lure them into selling their paddy directly to millers who lift their harvest from their doorsteps, Nahak stated.

“The millers take an additional seven to eight kilogram per quintal of paddy. Such exploitation is going on in connivance with supply officers. Due to delay in purchase, farmers of various blocks are reportedly storing their paddy to sell them to outside traders,” Nahak said further pointing out that many farmers will not be able to sell their paddy at the procurement centres since their token will expire on January 21. 

Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, however, denied irregularities in paddy procurement. He said procurement in some blocks including Beguniapada was delayed but paddy of all registered farmers will be purchased even after their tokens expire. 

“By now, around 40 per cent farmers have sold their paddy to mandis and others too will get sufficient time to sell their harvest as the procurement process will continue till February,” Parida said adding if required the date will further be extended with approval of the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kharif season Ganjam paddy procurement
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp