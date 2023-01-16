Odisha woman claims threat from municipality chairperson, seeks police protection

Home States Odisha

Published: 16th January 2023

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  A woman of Semiliguda has sought police protection alleging threat to her life from Sunabeda municipality chairperson Rajendra Patra.

Lili Pradhan, a resident of Saraswati Nagar, along with social worker Pramila Tripathy met Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar and complained that the chairperson and his associates had been harassing her for quite some time and even misbehaved with her in public. 

Patra, on the other hand, refuted the claims and stated them as baseless. Talking to mediapersons, the municipality chairperson asserted that he is ready to cooperate with police in any inquiry.

Pradhan alleged that though the matter was taken to Sunabeda police few days back, no action was taken against Patra. She stated that she had been living with her two daughters and such act by the chairperson posed threat to her and her family. Sonkar assured her of immediate police protection and inquiry into the matter. 
 

