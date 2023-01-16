Home States Odisha

Olive Ridleys arrive at Gahirmatha for nesting

The Forest department has set up hatcheries at Agarnasi, Pentha, Madali and Babubali beaches.

An Olive Ridley turtle laying eggs at Gahirmatha beach | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Sporadic nesting of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles has started at Gahirmatha in the district. On Saturday night, around 20 turtles laid eggs at Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands within Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. Forest range officer of Gahirmatha Manas Das said more turtles will arrive at the beach to lay eggs in the coming days. Forest personnel are on high alert to protect the turtles and their eggs from predators like dogs, jackals, wild boars and birds. 

The Forest department has set up hatcheries at Agarnasi, Pentha, Madali and Babubali beaches. The forest guards are collecting eggs from pits and putting them in hatcheries which have been covered with plastic nets. Officials of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) have switched off bright lights at the integrated missile testing centre in the nearby Abdul Kalam island for safe arrival of the turtles at Gahirmatha. 

Das said the sporadic nesting of turtles indicates that the mass-nesting or arribada would start within a month. The government has banned fishing in Gahirmatha for seven months from November 1, 2022 to May 31 this year to save the endangered marine species. “We have arrested 240 marine fishermen and seized 30 fishing vessels for violation of norms since November 1.  We have also seized fish worth `35 lakhs from them,” he added.

At least 5,01,157 turtles had laid eggs at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary from March 25 to 28, 2022.

