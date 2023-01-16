T-Setu stampede: Cuttack collector orders probe 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after a woman was killed and eight others including children sustained injuries in a stampede on T-Setu connecting famous Shiva shrine ‘Singhnath Pitha’ at Gopinathpur in Badamba block, Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani ordered a probe into the incident.

“I have instructed Athagarh sub-collector to conduct a probe into the incident and ascertain any lapses that led to the stampede. The sub-collector has also been instructed to chalk out strategies so that such incidents do not reoccur in future, said Chayani, adding necessary step would be initiated after receiving the enquiry report.

While the body of the deceased woman has been handed over to her family by the police after postmortem, a special team of doctors are treating the injured at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Condition of all the five injured persons including three children is fast improving.

