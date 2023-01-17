Home States Odisha

BDO office ransacked over MGNREGA fund scam claim

Villagers also stage road blockade seeking action against sarpanch

Published: 17th January 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The ransacked office of Khaprakhol BDO 

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Hundreds of villagers including women of Sargipali under Maharapadar panchayat ransacked the office of Khaprakhol block development officer (BDO) on Monday alleging irregularities in MGNREGA works. 

Sargipali villagers under the aegis of Bindhyabasini Shramik Sangh first staged dharna outside the block office at around 11 am claiming rampant corruption in implementation of the rural job scheme. Accusing the local sarpanch of bungling the funds, they alleged that genuine beneficiaries are not being paid their wages while fake persons are getting money without doing any work. 

When their grievances went unheard, a mob barged into the block office and ransacked the chamber of BDO Puspa Ranjan Rout. Sources said the BDO was not present in his office when the incident took place. On being informed, local tehsildar Aditya Prasad Mishra and IIC Ramakanta Sahu rushed to the spot with police force and brought the situation under control. However, the protesting villagers refused to relent and blocked the Patnagarh-Lathore road demanding action against the sarpanch.

An agitator Dhruba Saraf said, “The sarpanch of Maharapadar is misusing her position to misappropriate MGNREGA funds. We demand her immediate suspension.” BDO Rout, who also reached the protest site, said he held discussion with the agitating villagers. “Their main demand is removal of the sarpanch. The MGNREGA ombudsman will visit Sargipali on January 19 for inquiry. As per the findings of the probe report, action will be taken if any irregularity is found,” he added.

Till reports last came in, villagers of Sargipali were continuing their protest. Due to the blockade, traffic remained paralysed on Patnagarh-Lathore road with hundreds of vehicles stranded on the route.
Khaprakhol IIC Sahu said efforts are underway to pacify the agitators and lift the road blockade.

