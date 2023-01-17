Congress' block office dharna

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Congress workers on Monday staged dharna in front of the block offices of Muribahal, Turekela and Bangomunda in Kantabanji to protest ‘slashing’ of funds under various welfare schemes in the Assembly constituency.

The agitators alleged that the Balangir collector has reduced the share of funds under Biju KBK Yojana for the three blocks of Kantabanji. Among others, Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja, sarpanchs and block chairpersons of the constituency participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, administrative officers of the district have started wearing black badges to protest the ‘misbehaviour’ by MLA Saluja with Balangir collector Chanchal Rana at a meeting last week.

On last Thursday, the MLA had a face-off with Rana over ‘slashing’ of funds at the Zilla Parishad meeting.

