Cuttack Municipal Corporation negligence claims life of school boy

CUTTACK: Negligence of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) claimed the life of a nine-year-old boy who died after falling into an under-construction open drain at Bidanasi locality in the city on Sunday. The victim is Joseph Sahani, a student of Modern Public School in the city.

The incident occurred at around 4.45 pm when Joseph, who was flying kite in front of his house near Sai Apartment, fell into the open drain. Though he was rescued and rushed to Sishu Bhawan, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

The incident has sent shock waves in the area with locals blaming the negligence of CMC for the boy’s death. “Two to three months have passed since the CMC stopped the construction of the drain. While several portions of the drain remain uncovered, the civic body authorities are yet to come up with safety measures. The authorities have not put up any caution or warning signs at the place nor erected barricades at the construction site,” alleged locals.

Had the CMC covered the drain or erected a barricade, the unfortunate incident would have been averted, they said. As per reports, the civic body after evicting encroachers had started construction of the 2.5 km long drain from Bidanasi Mahinsi Gada to Petanal via Baula Chhak at a cost of `9 crore one-and-a-half years back. Only 1 km of the length has been completed.

Sources said, construction work was halted due to delay in shifting of electricity and sewerage lines from the locality where the ill-fated incident occurred on the day. Local corporator Bhanumati Senapati said though locals have taken up the matter with the CMC authorities, the latter did not pay heed to it. “I will raise the issue in the upcoming council meeting,” she said.

Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim visited the bereaved family and termed the incident as unfortunate. Attributing the incident to the carelessness of CMC, he demanded adequate compensation for the family. CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan did not respond to calls for comments on the matter.

