Home States Odisha

Cuttack Municipal Corporation negligence claims life of school boy

The incident occurred at around 4.45 pm when Joseph, who was flying kite in front of his house near Sai Apartment, fell into the open drain.

Published: 17th January 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

The under-construction open drain in Bidanasi locality where the boy fell | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Negligence of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) claimed the life of a nine-year-old boy who died after falling into an under-construction open drain at Bidanasi locality in the city on Sunday. The victim is Joseph Sahani, a student of Modern Public School in the city.  

The incident occurred at around 4.45 pm when Joseph, who was flying kite in front of his house near Sai Apartment, fell into the open drain. Though he was rescued and rushed to Sishu Bhawan, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

The incident has sent shock waves in the area with locals blaming the negligence of CMC for the boy’s death.  “Two to three months have passed since the CMC stopped the construction of the drain. While several portions of the drain remain uncovered, the civic body authorities are yet to come up with safety measures. The authorities have not put up any caution or warning signs at the place nor erected barricades at the construction site,” alleged locals. 

Had the CMC covered the drain or erected a barricade, the unfortunate incident would have been averted, they said.  As per reports, the civic body after evicting encroachers had started construction of the 2.5 km long drain from Bidanasi Mahinsi Gada to Petanal via Baula Chhak at a cost of `9 crore one-and-a-half years back. Only 1 km of the length has been completed. 

Sources said, construction work was halted due to delay in shifting of electricity and sewerage lines from the locality where the ill-fated incident occurred on the day. Local corporator Bhanumati Senapati said though locals have taken up the matter with the CMC authorities, the latter did not pay heed to it. “I will raise the issue in the upcoming council meeting,” she said. 

Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim visited the bereaved family and termed the incident as unfortunate. Attributing the incident to the carelessness of CMC, he demanded adequate compensation for the family. CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan did not respond to calls for comments on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Cuttack Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp