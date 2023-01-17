Fog hits boat operations in Chilika lake

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Operation of passenger boats in Chilika lake was suspended for several hours due to thick fog on Monday. A boat carrying around 20 persons and vehicles that was enroute to Janhikuda from Satapada was stranded in the middle of the lake as its operator lost way due to fog. The boat reached its destination safely after a few hours.

This was the second such incident reported from the lake. On January 14, several boats ferrying devotees to Kalijai island, were stranded due to thick fog. After the incident, boat operations in the lake were suspended.

Concerned over such incidents and for the safety of passengers, a high-level meeting was called by Khurda collector K Sudarsan Chakravorty at Balugaon. In the meeting, it was decided not to allow passengers on boats without life jackets. Besides, it was decided that boats carrying passengers will only be allowed to operate during clear weather.

The district administration also made it mandatory for each boat to carry a maximum of 10 passengers with each vessel manned by two boatmen. Official of Chilika Development Authority G Khuntia said no passenger boat will now be allowed in the lake after 4 pm and the vessels are required to return to their place of origin by 6 pm.

