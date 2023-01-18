Home States Odisha

Berhampur: Office gate collapses, three kids injured

Sources said villagers of Jhiridi along with their children had gone to the panchayat office to receive PDS rice.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three kids sustained grievous injuries after the iron gate of the local panchayat office fell on them at Jhiridi village in Rayagada’s Bissamcuttack block on Monday.They were identified as Bapuni Pidiaka (7), Ganapati Pidiaka (5) and Khageswar Pidiaka (5).

Sources said villagers of Jhiridi along with their children had gone to the panchayat office to receive PDS rice. The three kids were playing near the office gate while their parents were busy inside. All of a sudden, the  iron gate came crashing down on the children.  

The trio suffered critical injuries and were rushed to Bissamcuttack hospital. On Tuesday, they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur after their condition deteriorated.

