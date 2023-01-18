Bhusandeswar temple construction moves at snail’s pace, locals fume

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Resentment is brewing among the residents of Balasore’s Bhograi block because of delay in the construction of Lord Bhusandeswar temple in Kumbhirgadi due to alleged government apathy and financial crunch.The residents claimed the delay in completion of the temple’s construction is leading to a drastic fall in the number of visitors since the last five years.

“Visitors prefer going to Digha and other religious places in West Bengal but avoid coming to Lord Bhusandeswar temple here due to unavailability of facilities and non-completion of the temple’s structure,” they rued.

Sources said the decision to demolish the old temple was made as it had started giving in to the splash of brackish water of the Bay of Bengal situated just 500 metre away from the area.

On Novermber 21, 2015, a team comprising chairperson of State Temple Construction Committee GC Mitra, archaeologist Bijay Kumar Rath and sculptor Late Raghunath Mohapatra inspected the old building and prepared a design for construction of a new structure. As per condition and location of the temple, Mohapatra had suggested shifting the Shiva Linga to another location till construction of temple was completed.

It was however not shifted as per the direction from servitors of Jagannath temple in Puri. So the Shiva Linga was worshipped in the same place even after the old temple was demolished. The construction of the new building began in 2018-19.

Member of Bhusandeswar Trust Board Susanta Pattanayak said Mohapatra during his term as Rajya Sabha member had assured financial assistance from his LAD fund for the construction of the new temple. “Mohapatra had assured that he would inspect the construction from time to time. However after his death, no assistance was provided for the same,” said Pattanayak adding poor allocation of funds by the government led to the delay in the temple’s construction.

“The temple area also lacks toilet and rest house facilities which cause inconvenience for the visitors. Bhograi MLA Ananta Das along with members of the Temple Trust Board have appealed the government to provide funds for completion of the shrine,” he said. Contacted, collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde however said no financial assistance was provided by the government for construction of the new temple.

BALASORE: Resentment is brewing among the residents of Balasore’s Bhograi block because of delay in the construction of Lord Bhusandeswar temple in Kumbhirgadi due to alleged government apathy and financial crunch.The residents claimed the delay in completion of the temple’s construction is leading to a drastic fall in the number of visitors since the last five years. “Visitors prefer going to Digha and other religious places in West Bengal but avoid coming to Lord Bhusandeswar temple here due to unavailability of facilities and non-completion of the temple’s structure,” they rued. Sources said the decision to demolish the old temple was made as it had started giving in to the splash of brackish water of the Bay of Bengal situated just 500 metre away from the area. On Novermber 21, 2015, a team comprising chairperson of State Temple Construction Committee GC Mitra, archaeologist Bijay Kumar Rath and sculptor Late Raghunath Mohapatra inspected the old building and prepared a design for construction of a new structure. As per condition and location of the temple, Mohapatra had suggested shifting the Shiva Linga to another location till construction of temple was completed. It was however not shifted as per the direction from servitors of Jagannath temple in Puri. So the Shiva Linga was worshipped in the same place even after the old temple was demolished. The construction of the new building began in 2018-19. Member of Bhusandeswar Trust Board Susanta Pattanayak said Mohapatra during his term as Rajya Sabha member had assured financial assistance from his LAD fund for the construction of the new temple. “Mohapatra had assured that he would inspect the construction from time to time. However after his death, no assistance was provided for the same,” said Pattanayak adding poor allocation of funds by the government led to the delay in the temple’s construction. “The temple area also lacks toilet and rest house facilities which cause inconvenience for the visitors. Bhograi MLA Ananta Das along with members of the Temple Trust Board have appealed the government to provide funds for completion of the shrine,” he said. Contacted, collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde however said no financial assistance was provided by the government for construction of the new temple.