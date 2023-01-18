Home States Odisha

BJP seeks Governor intervention in selection of PMAY beneficiaries

A delegation of the BJP legislators and office-bearers led by Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi went to Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum to the Governor through his secretary.

Published: 18th January 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

PMAY

Houses under PMAY-G scheme (Representational image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Claiming serious discrepancies in the provisional list of PMAY beneficiaries the BJP on Tuesday sought the intervention of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal requesting him to direct the state government to prepare the final list in fair and transparent manner and ensure that not a single eligible person is deprived of the housing scheme.

A delegation of the BJP legislators and office-bearers led by Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi went to Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum to the Governor through his secretary.“We sought the intervention of the Governor after we found out that a large number of people who were in the 2019 permanent waiting list for PMAY-Gramin assistance are missing from provisional list on display for public scrutiny. Even families whose house were badly damaged by cyclone Fani do not figure in the provisional list,” Majhi told reporters.He said complaints are pouring in from all the districts about favouritism shown to BJD workers and supporters who are not eligible for housing assistance under this flagship Central scheme.

“After three rounds of survey of all households, the state government had published a provisional list in 2019 inviting objection from the public. The complaint boxes were never opened. We have every reasons to believe that the government has the evil design to distribute houses on party line. We will not allow the BJD trickery to succeed this time,” Majhi said.

Describing the ruling party as anti-poor, he said the state government is making all efforts to corner all benefits of Central welfare schemes for its party workers. This is precisely the reason for which the BJD has been demanding opening of special window of Awaas+ to extend the housing scheme benefit to party workers ahead of the election.

