Board of Secondary Education seeks action on agitating teachers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The authorities of Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha have sought disciplinary action against the teachers who had participated in the protest in front of the board office alleging irregularities in the special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) examination while demanding grace marks for qualifying the test.In a letter to the director, Elementary Education, Odisha, the BSE secretary Sumita Sarkar has sought disciplinary action against the agitating teachers.

“After the publication of the results, many teachers who have not qualified in the test are coming to BSE office from 11.01.2023 and demonstrating with a demand to qualify them even with additional grace marks. From 11.01.2023, every day around 200 teachers from across the state are gathering in front of the BSE office at Bajrakabati Road in Cuttack and shouting slogans with an irrational demand of qualifying them even though they have not scored the qualifying marks,” read the letter.

To make things transparent, BSE Odisha has uploaded the scoring keys and the OMR answer sheets on the BSE website where everyone can view their results and also can verify the correctness with the help of the scoring keys.

“Their presence is creating a lot of disturbances in the office work, especially when we are going to conduct one OSSTET exam and another OTET exam during this month,” stated the letter.“Enclosing herewith the photographs, videos and names of few of the teachers. I would request you to take disciplinary action against them for misconduct and dereliction of duty and they may be warned not to create such type of nuisance in future,” said Sarkar in her letter.

CUTTACK: The authorities of Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha have sought disciplinary action against the teachers who had participated in the protest in front of the board office alleging irregularities in the special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) examination while demanding grace marks for qualifying the test.In a letter to the director, Elementary Education, Odisha, the BSE secretary Sumita Sarkar has sought disciplinary action against the agitating teachers. “After the publication of the results, many teachers who have not qualified in the test are coming to BSE office from 11.01.2023 and demonstrating with a demand to qualify them even with additional grace marks. From 11.01.2023, every day around 200 teachers from across the state are gathering in front of the BSE office at Bajrakabati Road in Cuttack and shouting slogans with an irrational demand of qualifying them even though they have not scored the qualifying marks,” read the letter. To make things transparent, BSE Odisha has uploaded the scoring keys and the OMR answer sheets on the BSE website where everyone can view their results and also can verify the correctness with the help of the scoring keys. “Their presence is creating a lot of disturbances in the office work, especially when we are going to conduct one OSSTET exam and another OTET exam during this month,” stated the letter.“Enclosing herewith the photographs, videos and names of few of the teachers. I would request you to take disciplinary action against them for misconduct and dereliction of duty and they may be warned not to create such type of nuisance in future,” said Sarkar in her letter.