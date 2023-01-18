Cross NH with kids to learn ground reality, Orissa HC tells NHAI

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the project director, NHAI (Bhubaneswar) to visit the Bhubaneswar-Puri NH-316 at Chandanpur and cross the highway from one end to another along with two children. The NHAI official has been instructed to inform his experience of crossing the road and indicating how easy it is for young children to navigate the road without difficulty.

“He - project director, NHAI (Bhubaneswar) - may choose to video graph his experience and place it before the court. He may do so on any school working hours or just before commencement and completion of school working hours,” the order specified.

The order was issued by the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman which took exception to an affidavit filed by NHAI taking a stand to not provide a pedestrian underpass (PUP) on Bhubaneswar-Puri NH - 316 at Chandanpur village.

The bench said the decision was “intriguing” as it failed to consider the need of the villagers on either side of the section of BBSR-Puri NH 316 at Chandanpur which “is real and not imaginary”.“The court would like to understand the basis on which the NHAI has opined that there is no need for a PUP at this location,” the bench said while justifying the order.

The bench further directed the NHAI official to place the affidavit along with the video clips before the court by March 13, the date fixed for further consideration of the matter.Project director NHAI (Bhubaneswar) had filed the affidavit in reply to a petition that sought intervention for a PUP to serve the needs of the residents of Chandanpur and other villages in the vicinity.

The petition pressed for the PUP on the basis of guidelines of the Indian Roads Congress that prescribed construction of a pedestrian underpass on the NH where a school or hospital or factory/industrial area is located within 200 mtr. A school is located close to the NH-316 at Chandanpur.

