Cuttack: Student dies by suicide on video call

The incident took place at about 4 pm when Manoj was alone at his residence and was chatting with his girlfriend on his laptop.

Published: 18th January 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 23-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide on live video while chatting with his girlfriend at his residence in Sandhapur under Barang police station on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar Behera of Dhamashala locality in Jajpur district, a first year MCA student of Sri Sri University, who was staying in a rented house in the village.   

The incident took place at about 4 pm when Manoj was alone at his residence and was chatting with his girlfriend on his laptop. Sources said, during the live video chat, Manoj allegedly locked the door and hung himself from the roof following which his girlfriend, staying in the nearby locality rushed to the spot and started screaming and knocking on the door. Hearing her screams some locals reached the spot and broke open the door. They rushed him to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

On being informed a team of Barang police reached the spot and launched an investigation. In another incident, a woman of Tigiria along with her daughter were trying to jump off Madhupatna over-bridge but a traffic police personnel restrained them. The woman when questioned by Madhupatna police revealed that she was attempting suicide due to family feud. 

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

