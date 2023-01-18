E-admission violation slur on 25 HEIs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two universities and 23 degree colleges have been issued show cause notices by the department of higher education for PG admission irregularities on the students academic management system (SAMS). The institutions include Khallikote and Kalahandi universities.The department has made e-admission mandatory for both UG and PG admissions and it is being done through SAMS portal.

Violating the e-admission norms, the institutions had approached the department for inclusion of names of students on SAMS who had not been admitted through the e-admission portal during the admission session of 2022-23. The students were allegedly admitted directly by the institutions.

The department in a notice on Tuesday stated that admission of students outside the SAMS fold is a gross violation of e-admission rules and it points to maladministration of the institutions concerned which may result in loss of career prospects of the students concerned. The department had sought replies by January 20.

