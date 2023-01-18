Flavour of strawberries spreads around Daringbadi

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: If Daringbadi has the unique distinction of being known as Kashmir of Odisha, it could soon be considered the California of India for growing succulent strawberries. This year, it has successfully grown around 30-35 kg of the fruit organically. The fruit is being sold in the market at Rs 400-Rs 500 per kg.The fruit farming began in the months of October-November on over two acre land in Daringbadi of Kandhamal district and took around three months to bear fruits.

The two acre land in front of Ambedkar College was developed by the Soil Conservation department under the MGNREGA scheme with Rs 1.20 lakh. Later Odisha Livelihood Mission provided Rs 5 lakh for strawberry cultivation and with the help of Horticulture department, around 15,000 strawberry saplings were planted by the Agriculture department.

The management of the farms was entrusted on a self-help group Elizabeth, of Greenbadi village. “Strawberry farming once successful is far more profitable that cultivation of other fruits,” said president of the SHG Mohini Pradhan.

Collector Ashish Iswar Patil said the fruit was cultivated on an experimental basis jointly by the department of Horticulture, Soil Conservation, Agriculture and Odisha Livelihood Mission. “Based on how successful it will be, its cultivation will gradually be expanded to another six blocks of the district and more self-help groups will be entrusted the charge of its cultivation,” he added.

Block development officer of Daringbadi Gadadhar Patra said people are getting interested in strawberry farming since once cultivated, the plants continue to bear fruit for five years.

