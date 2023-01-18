Home States Odisha

Giridhar Gamang, son likely to join BRS soon

Sishir admitted that the BRS has requested them to contact like-minded people from the area who can join the party along with them. 

Published: 18th January 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leaders Chandrasekhar Sahu and Giridhar Gamang at a media conference in Bhubaneswar | Express Photo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang and his son Sishir are all set to join the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) soon. Talking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Sishir stopped short of announcing their resignation from the BJP. He, however, said that the state unit of the saffron party has leadership issues and not reposing faith on any state leader to take on the BJD led by Naveen Patnaik.

The BJP leader said that the electoral politics in Odisha has now become Naveen vs who. “As BJP is a national party, it should project a leader who can take on the BJD and Naveen Patnaik. But the BJP is not prepared to project any leader in the state,” he said.

Gamang and his son had met Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday at Hyderabad. Two days later, another former MP from Koraput Jayram Pangi also met Rao on Sunday at Hyderabad. Sishir admitted that the BRS has requested them to contact like-minded people from the area who can join the party along with them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Giridhar Gamang BRS
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp