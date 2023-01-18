Giridhar Gamang, son likely to join BRS soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang and his son Sishir are all set to join the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) soon. Talking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Sishir stopped short of announcing their resignation from the BJP. He, however, said that the state unit of the saffron party has leadership issues and not reposing faith on any state leader to take on the BJD led by Naveen Patnaik.

The BJP leader said that the electoral politics in Odisha has now become Naveen vs who. “As BJP is a national party, it should project a leader who can take on the BJD and Naveen Patnaik. But the BJP is not prepared to project any leader in the state,” he said.

Gamang and his son had met Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday at Hyderabad. Two days later, another former MP from Koraput Jayram Pangi also met Rao on Sunday at Hyderabad. Sishir admitted that the BRS has requested them to contact like-minded people from the area who can join the party along with them.

