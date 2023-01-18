Kendrapara: 12-hour bandh over city hospital demand

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Demanding conversion of the century-old building in Khadianga area into a city hospital, Kendrapara citizen forum called for a 12-hour bandh here on Tuesday. The building was previously used as the district headquarters hospital (DHH) which was shifted to a new building in Samagudia area on January 9.

Hundreds of locals blocked roads at Tinimuhani, Balagandi, Khadianga, Old Bus Stand and New Bus Stand areas on the day by burning tyres. While shops, schools and business establishments remained shut, transport facilities across the district were also hit by the bandh.Sources said the district has nine community health centres, 46 primary health centres and a district headquarters hospital to cater to the needs of a population of 15 lakh.

Out of the 224 sanctioned posts for doctors in the district, around 87 posts are lying vacant for over a year now. Meanwhile, 34 out of a total of 62 sanctioned posts of doctors in the DHH are also reportedly lying vacant. Owing to the shortage of doctors, health care services in the district have reportedly been hit.

“We will continue our protest till the government comes up with a concrete decision regarding establishment of a city hospital or a community health centre in the old building at Khadianga locality and fill up the vacant posts of doctors in all government hospitals of the district,” said a social worker Amarbahal Biswal.

The bandh was peaceful. Security was tightened in important areas to prevent any untoward incident, said sub-collector Niranjan Behera.Contacted, additional district medical officer (ADMO) of Kendrapara M Beg said the aim of the government to shift the DHH to a new building in Samagudia area was to reduce pressure on the previous building.

“The cost of establishment of the new building was Rs 110 crore. The old building is currently functioning as a primary health centre where OPD services are available from 8 am to 12 noon and again from 4 pm to 6 pm. Drugs control department has banned setting up of any medicine shop around one kilometre area from the new DHH at Samagudia,” the ADMO added.

Residents of Ichapur, Sanamangala, Badamangala , Samagudia localities have meanwhile opposed the bandh. “Some locals along with medicine shop and nursing home owners near the old DHH building organised this bandh with an ulterior motive,” said a resident of Samagudia Swadhin Mohanty.

KENDRAPARA: Demanding conversion of the century-old building in Khadianga area into a city hospital, Kendrapara citizen forum called for a 12-hour bandh here on Tuesday. The building was previously used as the district headquarters hospital (DHH) which was shifted to a new building in Samagudia area on January 9. Hundreds of locals blocked roads at Tinimuhani, Balagandi, Khadianga, Old Bus Stand and New Bus Stand areas on the day by burning tyres. While shops, schools and business establishments remained shut, transport facilities across the district were also hit by the bandh.Sources said the district has nine community health centres, 46 primary health centres and a district headquarters hospital to cater to the needs of a population of 15 lakh. Out of the 224 sanctioned posts for doctors in the district, around 87 posts are lying vacant for over a year now. Meanwhile, 34 out of a total of 62 sanctioned posts of doctors in the DHH are also reportedly lying vacant. Owing to the shortage of doctors, health care services in the district have reportedly been hit. “We will continue our protest till the government comes up with a concrete decision regarding establishment of a city hospital or a community health centre in the old building at Khadianga locality and fill up the vacant posts of doctors in all government hospitals of the district,” said a social worker Amarbahal Biswal. The bandh was peaceful. Security was tightened in important areas to prevent any untoward incident, said sub-collector Niranjan Behera.Contacted, additional district medical officer (ADMO) of Kendrapara M Beg said the aim of the government to shift the DHH to a new building in Samagudia area was to reduce pressure on the previous building. “The cost of establishment of the new building was Rs 110 crore. The old building is currently functioning as a primary health centre where OPD services are available from 8 am to 12 noon and again from 4 pm to 6 pm. Drugs control department has banned setting up of any medicine shop around one kilometre area from the new DHH at Samagudia,” the ADMO added. Residents of Ichapur, Sanamangala, Badamangala , Samagudia localities have meanwhile opposed the bandh. “Some locals along with medicine shop and nursing home owners near the old DHH building organised this bandh with an ulterior motive,” said a resident of Samagudia Swadhin Mohanty.