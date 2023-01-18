Khariar BDO in Vigilance net 

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Vigilance officials on Tuesday apprehended the block development officer (BDO) of Khariar for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income.In the morning, multiple Vigilance teams carried out simultaneous raids at five different properties of BDO Narayan Sahoo in Nuapada and Balangir districts.

The teams led by three DSPs, 10 inspectors, four ASIs and other staff conducted the raids on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Vigilance Judge, Balangir.

The properties include Sahoo’s office and government quarters at Khariar in Nuapada besides his residence in Balangir Sadar police limits area, parental house at Kusmel village in Loisingha and another building of his relative at Bidighat.

During the searches so far, officials of the anti-corruption agency unearthed cash of `3.99 lakh, around 764 gm of gold, a double-storey building in Balangir town, five plots of nearly 10 acre in the district, a four-wheeler, besides bank and insurance deposits worth `13.49 lakh in the names of Sahoo and his family members.

Vigilance DSP Satyaban Mahanand said the searches are underway and valuation of the assets is being carried out. Sahoo has been detained and is being interrogated.

