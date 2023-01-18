Locals gherao CMC commissioner, mayor over school boy’s death

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Blaming the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) for the death of nine-year-old boy, irate locals gheraoed commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan and mayor Subhas Singh, who visited the spot in Bidanasi locality along with other officials on Tuesday.

Tension erupted as the locals including the family members of the deceased boy started questioning them over the gross negligence of CMC that claimed the life of the school boy. They alleged that CMC was responsible for the death of Joseph as it had failed either to cover the drain or to put safety measures in place.

They demanded stringent action against the concerned engineer, who was assigned with the drain construction works and adequate compensation for the family.Joseph’s father said, “My son was an ideal child. Along with his studies he helped me in my snacks business.

He had promised to become a collector and provide us a good life. It was the duty and responsibility of CMC to cover the drain with slabs or erect barricade as the construction work was stopped three months back. Due to their negligence I lost my son forever which can never be compensated,” said Joseph’s father Kishore Sahani, who runs a snacks business.

Former local corporator Chitta Ranjan Das also alleged that it is the gross irresponsibility on the part of CMC to leave the drains open in residential areas. “Around 50 families are staying in Sai Apartment besides the slum dwellers. How could the engineer who is in charge of the drain construction could able to sleep well in the night by leaving the open drain dangerously,” questioned Das while demanding suspension of the engineer concerned.

The locals were pacified after mayor Singh assured them that he would look into the matter as to why the drain was left open when it was to be covered by concrete slabs as per his instruction when he had visited the locality six months back. “The matter will be looked into and stringent action will be taken against whoever is responsible for the incident,” said Singh.

Speaking to mediapersons, Singh said two cheques, one of `3,000 from Harischandra Yojana and another of `30,000 from CMC fund was handed over to the bereaved family. “We have also drawn the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for compensation that could be extended to the bereaved family,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, activists of city unit of BJP, who visited the family of Joseph, staged a dharna in front of CMC and submitted a memorandum to CMC commissioner demanding covering of all drains in the city within 24 hours.

Joseph, a Class III student of Modern Public School, was flying kite in front of his house on Sunday evening when he fell into the open drain and drowned. Locals rescued him from the drain and rushed him to Sishu Bhawan where doctors declared him brought dead.

CUTTACK: Blaming the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) for the death of nine-year-old boy, irate locals gheraoed commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan and mayor Subhas Singh, who visited the spot in Bidanasi locality along with other officials on Tuesday. Tension erupted as the locals including the family members of the deceased boy started questioning them over the gross negligence of CMC that claimed the life of the school boy. They alleged that CMC was responsible for the death of Joseph as it had failed either to cover the drain or to put safety measures in place. They demanded stringent action against the concerned engineer, who was assigned with the drain construction works and adequate compensation for the family.Joseph’s father said, “My son was an ideal child. Along with his studies he helped me in my snacks business. He had promised to become a collector and provide us a good life. It was the duty and responsibility of CMC to cover the drain with slabs or erect barricade as the construction work was stopped three months back. Due to their negligence I lost my son forever which can never be compensated,” said Joseph’s father Kishore Sahani, who runs a snacks business. Former local corporator Chitta Ranjan Das also alleged that it is the gross irresponsibility on the part of CMC to leave the drains open in residential areas. “Around 50 families are staying in Sai Apartment besides the slum dwellers. How could the engineer who is in charge of the drain construction could able to sleep well in the night by leaving the open drain dangerously,” questioned Das while demanding suspension of the engineer concerned. The locals were pacified after mayor Singh assured them that he would look into the matter as to why the drain was left open when it was to be covered by concrete slabs as per his instruction when he had visited the locality six months back. “The matter will be looked into and stringent action will be taken against whoever is responsible for the incident,” said Singh. Speaking to mediapersons, Singh said two cheques, one of `3,000 from Harischandra Yojana and another of `30,000 from CMC fund was handed over to the bereaved family. “We have also drawn the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for compensation that could be extended to the bereaved family,” said Singh. Meanwhile, activists of city unit of BJP, who visited the family of Joseph, staged a dharna in front of CMC and submitted a memorandum to CMC commissioner demanding covering of all drains in the city within 24 hours. Joseph, a Class III student of Modern Public School, was flying kite in front of his house on Sunday evening when he fell into the open drain and drowned. Locals rescued him from the drain and rushed him to Sishu Bhawan where doctors declared him brought dead.