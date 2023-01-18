Home States Odisha

Man hurt in jumbo attack succumbs

Sources said the elephant herd from Jharkhand entered Mayurbhanj and is wreaking havoc in Deuli and nearby areas.

Published: 18th January 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 50-year-old man who sustained injuries in an elephant attack in Mayurbhanj district, succumbed to injuries on Monday night.The deceased was identified as Ram Bhakta of Salsahi village under Deuli forest range in Baripada territorial division. Sources said a herd of three elephants entered Salsahi village on Sunday night in search of food. The jumbos reached the house of Bhakta who was sleeping on the terrace. One of the elephants dragged him down using its trunk and trampled him.

After the elephant herd left, villagers and forest personnel reached the spot and found Bhakta in a critical condition. He was rushed to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital. However, Bhakta died while undergoing treatment on Monday night. After autopsy, his body was handed over to family members.Sources said the elephant herd from Jharkhand entered Mayurbhanj and is wreaking havoc in Deuli and nearby areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp