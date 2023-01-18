Man hurt in jumbo attack succumbs

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 50-year-old man who sustained injuries in an elephant attack in Mayurbhanj district, succumbed to injuries on Monday night.The deceased was identified as Ram Bhakta of Salsahi village under Deuli forest range in Baripada territorial division. Sources said a herd of three elephants entered Salsahi village on Sunday night in search of food. The jumbos reached the house of Bhakta who was sleeping on the terrace. One of the elephants dragged him down using its trunk and trampled him.

After the elephant herd left, villagers and forest personnel reached the spot and found Bhakta in a critical condition. He was rushed to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital. However, Bhakta died while undergoing treatment on Monday night. After autopsy, his body was handed over to family members.Sources said the elephant herd from Jharkhand entered Mayurbhanj and is wreaking havoc in Deuli and nearby areas.

