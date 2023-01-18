Naveen reviews Mo Sarkar, asks depts to strengthen database

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the district collectors to collect more feedback on implementation of different government programmes and schemes.Reviewing the implementation of Mo Sarkar initiative by different departments, the chief minister asked the chief secretary to review and strengthen the system in this regard. Besides, he also asked different departments to strengthen their database.

The CM took stock of the performance of Revenue and Disaster Management, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Housing and Urban Development, Mission Shakti and Health and Family Welfare departments.

The Mo Sarkar initiative was launched by the chief minister on October 2, 2019. Under the Mo Sarkar initiative, people visiting different government offices are asked about the behaviour of the officials and whether steps have been taken to resolve their problems. He had last reviewed its implementation in May, 2021.

According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), 263 services of 31 departments have been included in Mo Sarkar. Under the initiative 3.77 crore feedbacks have been received till date while nine of its 11 parameters have shown improvement.

The feedback revealed that people were facing problems in file movement in sub-registrar office, getting approval for building plans, submission of bills and obtaining caste certificates. The chief minister advised these departments concerned to strengthen their service rendering processes.

Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that services rendered by the departments have improved during the last one year when the last review of the Mo Sarkar initiative was taken. 5T secretary VK Pandian said there is need to strengthen the feedback system. Stating that there are some problem in the process of retired people getting pension, he said steps will be taken to resolve these issues.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the district collectors to collect more feedback on implementation of different government programmes and schemes.Reviewing the implementation of Mo Sarkar initiative by different departments, the chief minister asked the chief secretary to review and strengthen the system in this regard. Besides, he also asked different departments to strengthen their database. The CM took stock of the performance of Revenue and Disaster Management, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Housing and Urban Development, Mission Shakti and Health and Family Welfare departments. The Mo Sarkar initiative was launched by the chief minister on October 2, 2019. Under the Mo Sarkar initiative, people visiting different government offices are asked about the behaviour of the officials and whether steps have been taken to resolve their problems. He had last reviewed its implementation in May, 2021. According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), 263 services of 31 departments have been included in Mo Sarkar. Under the initiative 3.77 crore feedbacks have been received till date while nine of its 11 parameters have shown improvement. The feedback revealed that people were facing problems in file movement in sub-registrar office, getting approval for building plans, submission of bills and obtaining caste certificates. The chief minister advised these departments concerned to strengthen their service rendering processes. Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that services rendered by the departments have improved during the last one year when the last review of the Mo Sarkar initiative was taken. 5T secretary VK Pandian said there is need to strengthen the feedback system. Stating that there are some problem in the process of retired people getting pension, he said steps will be taken to resolve these issues.