Red-flag tag for minor rape case

By Express News Service

NIMAPARA: Puri police on Tuesday said the alleged rape of a 7-year-old-girl at Nuasantha village in Balanga will be treated as a red flag case.Addressing mediapersons, additional SP Purna Chandra Pradhan said accused Gagan Jena forcibly took the girl to a canal embankment and raped her on Saturday. Though the minor shouted for help, her screams could not be heard as some religious festivities were going on in the area.

On reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to family members. Basing on the complaint of the victim’s parents, Balanga police registered a case and arrested the accused on Monday.While the accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, the Puri SP directed DSP Manobrata Satapathy to lead the investigation in the case. “It is being treated as a red flag case. Scientific team has collected samples from the crime scene and further investigation is underway,” said Balanga IIC RR Prusty.

