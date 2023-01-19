Home States Odisha

19 Odisha districts to get platinum award from MoRD

The 19 districts are among the 75 districts of the country identified by the Ministry of Rural Development for platinum award.

Published: 19th January 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: 19 districts of the state have been selected for national award for its impressive achievement in digitisation of land records. This was revealed at the governing body meeting of the Odisha Land Records Modernisation Society (OLRMS) chaired by chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra here. The 19 districts are among the 75 districts of the country identified by the Ministry of Rural Development for platinum award. The district collectors of Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganajm, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sambalpur will be honoured in New Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp