19 Odisha districts to get platinum award from MoRD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: 19 districts of the state have been selected for national award for its impressive achievement in digitisation of land records. This was revealed at the governing body meeting of the Odisha Land Records Modernisation Society (OLRMS) chaired by chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra here. The 19 districts are among the 75 districts of the country identified by the Ministry of Rural Development for platinum award. The district collectors of Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganajm, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sambalpur will be honoured in New Delhi.

