AIG rues team formation delay for liver transplant at SCB

CUTTACK: Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), Hyderabad with whom the state government signed an MoU to establish an Adult Liver Transplant Unit at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack have expressed dissatisfaction over delay in formation of a team for liver transplant surgery at the premier government institution.

In a letter to Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET), vice president, AIG Hospital Santosh Kumar Sahoo stated suggestions given by director, Liver Transplant AIG Hospital Dr P Balachandran at a meeting on December 30, 2022 needs to be complied with on a priority basis.

“We had a review on December 30, 2022 at department of Hepatology of SCB MCH to assess the progress of ground work suggested by us during the previous meeting on November 5, 2022 in the presence of additional DMET, dean, principal and superintendent. But, there has been no progress and follow up on our advice,” stated Sahoo in his letter. He said success and sustenance of the liver transplant programme depends on teamwork.

As suggested, the 27-member team should have six surgeons (two senior and four junior), six anaesthetists, six nurses, three radiologists, four operation theatre (OT) technicians and two coordinators. The team should be ideally trained for 2-3 weeks at AIG before starting of the transplant programme. Few doctors who were previously trained, if still interested can be the nucleus of the team, the letter added.

“List of instruments to be procured, consumables, changes in OT etc were also advised but practically these can be done only once a team is in place. Also we will know whom to contact for further progress,” read the letter adding suggestions given by Dr Balachandran be complied with on priority basis.

