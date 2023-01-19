Home States Odisha

Air India flight plans worry for Odisha connectivity

The passenger traffic was 93,033 to Delhi, 53,634 to Bengaluru and 43,108 to Mumbai.

Published: 19th January 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha government attempts expansion of air connectivity to the state, the Tata Sons-owned Air India’s future plans may come as a worry. If sources are to be believed, the flag carrier airline has already stopped bookings from February 13 onwards and is likely to suspend its flight services from that date.However, Air India officials neither denied nor confirmed the development.

Of around 42 flights handled by Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) a day, Air India operated three flights to major cities. It has two flights to Delhi and one to Mumbai while one is routed through Delhi to Bengaluru.   

Though viability and traffic are often cited as reasons for withdrawal by airlines, the reason behind Air India’s plans from the city is unknown as the carrier now continues to operate with a load factor of more than 90 per cent (pc).

The cumulative passenger traffic from Bhubaneswar for all airlines in November was 1.89 lakh. The passenger traffic was 93,033 to Delhi, 53,634 to Bengaluru and 43,108 to Mumbai.

The traffic at BPIA has, in fact, crossed the pre-Covid era as it now handles on an average 11,5000 travellers (both arrival and departure) daily as against an average 40 flights with a passenger footfall of about 11,000 per day before the pandemic.

The New Indian Express made several attempts to contact Air India authorities. Chief of operations Capt R S Sandhu suggested the corporate affairs team be contacted.

Contacted, an official spokesperson said he is unable to share information on the matter at this stage. Asked whether any decision has been taken to withdraw the service from Bhubaneswar, he neither confirmed nor denied it.

BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan said the airport has not received any communication from the airline on its withdrawal plan so far. “Air India has given us its flight schedules till March 31,” he added.  Chairman of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Odisha chapter Gagan Sarangi said withdrawal of Air India service from the city will have a negative impact on tourism.

“The airline was the preferred one for both inbound and outbound tourists for its services after Tata Sons took over. Agents hardly face any difficulty while planning with bulk bookings unlike other airlines,” he said. Earlier, AirAsia had stopped its service to Kuala Lumpur in 2017 while the operation between Bhubaneswar and Bangkok was discontinued in 2019 after only a year’s service.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Air India
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp