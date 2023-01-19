Air India flight plans worry for Odisha connectivity

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha government attempts expansion of air connectivity to the state, the Tata Sons-owned Air India’s future plans may come as a worry. If sources are to be believed, the flag carrier airline has already stopped bookings from February 13 onwards and is likely to suspend its flight services from that date.However, Air India officials neither denied nor confirmed the development.

Of around 42 flights handled by Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) a day, Air India operated three flights to major cities. It has two flights to Delhi and one to Mumbai while one is routed through Delhi to Bengaluru.

Though viability and traffic are often cited as reasons for withdrawal by airlines, the reason behind Air India’s plans from the city is unknown as the carrier now continues to operate with a load factor of more than 90 per cent (pc).

The cumulative passenger traffic from Bhubaneswar for all airlines in November was 1.89 lakh. The passenger traffic was 93,033 to Delhi, 53,634 to Bengaluru and 43,108 to Mumbai.

The traffic at BPIA has, in fact, crossed the pre-Covid era as it now handles on an average 11,5000 travellers (both arrival and departure) daily as against an average 40 flights with a passenger footfall of about 11,000 per day before the pandemic.

The New Indian Express made several attempts to contact Air India authorities. Chief of operations Capt R S Sandhu suggested the corporate affairs team be contacted.

Contacted, an official spokesperson said he is unable to share information on the matter at this stage. Asked whether any decision has been taken to withdraw the service from Bhubaneswar, he neither confirmed nor denied it.

BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan said the airport has not received any communication from the airline on its withdrawal plan so far. “Air India has given us its flight schedules till March 31,” he added. Chairman of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Odisha chapter Gagan Sarangi said withdrawal of Air India service from the city will have a negative impact on tourism.

“The airline was the preferred one for both inbound and outbound tourists for its services after Tata Sons took over. Agents hardly face any difficulty while planning with bulk bookings unlike other airlines,” he said. Earlier, AirAsia had stopped its service to Kuala Lumpur in 2017 while the operation between Bhubaneswar and Bangkok was discontinued in 2019 after only a year’s service.

