Home States Odisha

Avitourism hopes soar in backwaters of Deogarh

Similarly, the places which recorded high bird sightings were Hathipathar, Tirib, Babrakani and Nalbandh in Tileibeni block.

Published: 19th January 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

bird

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: A large number of migratory birds flocking to the backwaters of Deogarh has raised hopes of avitourism growth in the district.The winged guests in large number flock to parts of Tileibeni, Barkote and Reamal blocks, which are inundated by the backwater of Rengali Dam over Brahmani river, for breeding during mid-winter every year.

During the waterfowl census this year, the entire backwater stretch was divided into 18 sectors. At least 10,028 birds of 21 species were counted in the stretch. Majority of the birds were Lesser Whistling Ducks, Red-Crested Poachard, Asian Openbill and Little Cormorant.  Similarly, the places which recorded high bird sightings were Hathipathar, Tirib, Babrakani and Nalbandh in Tileibeni block.

Recently, local tourists have started visiting these places for bird watching. This has led to the Forest department taking steps for popularising bird watching in these areas.Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Deogarh Magar Dhanaji Raoso said, “We are currently working on a proposal for implementation of community-based avitourism in areas surrounding the backwaters. A survey is underway to identify the villages located on the banks of the backwaters.”

Apart from the local community, women self-help groups (SHGs) will also be involved in the project. They will be trained on avitourism so that they can guide tourists and contribute towards birds conservation. Accordingly, the women SHGs will be paid incentives for the work, the DFO added.Official sources said there is another proposal for development of tourist amenities in high bird sighting areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migratory birds Deogarh
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp