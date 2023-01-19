Home States Odisha

Bargarh medicine shop owner nabbed for selling spurious drugs

While the accused was directed to stop the sale of suspicious medicines, samples were collected for testing following which the medicines were found to be spurious recently.

Published: 19th January 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

pills, tablets, medicines

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Amid crackdown in several districts of the state to curb circulation and sale of fake drugs, the drugs control administration of Bargarh on Wednesday nabbed the owner of a local medicine store for allegedly selling spurious medicines.

The accused, Sunil Kumar Agrawal, owner of Ashok Medical Hall, located in Bargarh Town was arrested on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint lodged by Drugs Inspector of Bargarh Sunita Nag. As per reports, in December last year, a team from Directorate of Drugs Control had conducted raids at several places including Bargarh during which certain amount of suspicious medicines were found at Ashok Medical Hall.

While the accused was directed to stop the sale of suspicious medicines, samples were collected for testing following which the medicines were found to be spurious recently. Official sources said the medicines were manufactured in Varanasi.

Bargarh Town IIC in-charge Archana Chhotray said, “A case was registered following a complaint by the drugs inspector and the owner of the shop was arrested. Apart from the owner, a few other persons are also involved in the racket. Further investigation into the matter is underway.”

The case has been registered under sections 274, 275, 276, 420, 467, 468, 471, 483, 120(b), 336 and 34 of the IPC along with section 27 of Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bargarh
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp