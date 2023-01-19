Baripada: Three held with leopard hide, Rs 1.27 lakh cash

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Police arrested three persons and seized a leopard hide along with Rs 1.27 lakh cash from their possession during a raid at Bholagadia village in Mayurbhanj’s Khunta on Tuesday night. The arrested trio was identified as Genduru Ho (35) of Baniabasa village and siblings Trilochan Sahoo (50) and Chittaranjan Sahoo (45) of Bholagadia.

Acting on a tip off about illegal liquor trading, a police team led by Khunta IIC Lopamudra Nayak raided the house of Trilochan and Chittaranjan. During search, police found the leopard hide kept inside a box and the cash.

Mayurbhanj SP Rishikesh D Khilari said preliminary investigation revealed that Genduru was selling the hide measuring 165 cm in length to the siblings. Police registered a case and handed over the three accused and the large cat skin to officials of Baripada forest division.

Baripada DFO Santosh Kumar Joshi said Genduru hunted the leopard in Similipal forest around three years back. It is believed that the large cat was around 3-4 years old. A case was registered against Genduru and the siblings under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. While further investigation is underway, the accused will be produced in court on Thursday.

