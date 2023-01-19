Home States Odisha

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jharsuguda

Published: 19th January 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharat Jodo Yatra which is on its last leg in Odisha went round Jharsuguda town on Wednesday during which it attracted large number of participants. Jharsuguda seat is represented in the Assembly by BJD heavyweight Naba Kishore Das. Addressing the Congress workers, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak said the Centre and state government have failed to create employment opportunities for the youths of Odisha.

