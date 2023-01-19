BJP rejects Odisha govt’s project execution claims

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the state government is taking comfort under the latest report of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) for having the lowest unemployment rate in the country, the BJP on Wednesday said the latest Handbook of Statistics on Indian States published by the Reserve Bank of India gives a contrary picture.

According to the RBI report, the unemployment rate of rural India is 33 per 1,000 people while it is 50 per 1,000 population in Odisha. While the unemployment rate among the urban population of the country was 67 per 1,000 people, it was 78 per 1,000 people in Odisha. According to CMIE, Odisha registered the lowest unemployment rate of 0.9 per cent against 8.3 per cent at the national level.

Giving this statistics at a media conference here, BJP spokesperson Satyabrata Panda said the state government has been painting a rosy picture of the state’s economy and claiming that Odisha will be the next industrial hub of the country in next five years.

Disputing the claim on the state’s achievements on conversion of investment intents and employment generation by MSME Minister Pratap Keshari Deb recently, Panda said none of them are true. The minister said that the average conversion of investment intents received in the previous two Make in Odisha (MIO) conclaves in 2016 and 2018 was 32 per cent against the national average of 20 per cent.

The BJP leader said the state received investment intents worth Rs 6.26 lakh crore from the last two MIOs and the actual execution of projects so far is worth Rs 5,674 crore which is only one per cent of the investment promised. Of the 276 project proposals only 16 have been grounded which is only 5.6 per cent.

The state government had claimed that after implementation of the projects, employment will be generated for over 7.28 lakh people, but in reality 5,878 have got jobs. “Will this be termed as successful investments in the state as claimed by the BJD government,” he wondered.

