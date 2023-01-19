Home States Odisha

Budget provision for SDCs likely to be doubled

Funds for each block to be increased from existing Rs 1.5 crore for undertaking projects

BHUBANESWAR: The nine tribal districts of the state will be in focus of the Biju Janata Dal ahead of the 2024 election with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik starting the process on Wednesday by reviewing the activities of the nine special development councils (SDCs) here.

Sources said the funds for each block under the SDCs will be doubled from the existing Rs 1.5 crore for undertaking development projects. The chief minister will soon announce the doubling of funds for blocks under the SDCs. The budgetary provision for SDCs is likely to doubled to Rs 350 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 175 crore.

One of the major problems discussed at the meeting was tribals not getting bank loans to take up any entrepreneurial activities as mortgage of land owned by them is not allowed.The CM is reported to have assured that steps will be taken to resolve the problem and ensure that the tribals do not face any problems relating to funds for taking up any entrepreneurial activities.

There are now 117 blocks under the SDCs. The chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of all the nine SDCs were of the opinion that tribal pockets inside the town areas in the districts should also be included in the councils to ensure faster pace of development. Naveen underscored the need for preserving the tribal art and culture and said that the SDCs should take a lead role as these bodies have the decision making power to preserve, promote and develop their unique socio-cultural identities.

A decision was also taken at the meeting to send two tribal students from each of these districts for foreign studies, with the state government bearing the entire expenditure. An announcement in this regard is also likely to be made soon.All the 62 tribes, including 13 particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG), will have representation in the councils.

