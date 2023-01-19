Home States Odisha

CBI finds Rs 36 lakh in retired railway official’s locker

On January 3, the central agency’s Anti-Corruption Branch registered a case against Jena, a 1989 batch IRTS officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act and carried out searches.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: CBI on Wednesday found Rs 36 lakh cash and 457 gm gold while conducting searches in the eight lockers linked to retired Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Pramod Kumar Jena. Sources said the central agency’s officers recovered the locker key during searches at the property linked to Jena.

“Searches were earlier carried out at the property linked to Jena in Bhubaneswar, Jagatsinghpur and Kolkata. Three locker keys in the name of his wife were recovered,” said a CBI officer. The agency had recovered five other locker keys too during the searches.So far, the CBI has found Rs 1.93 crore cash, gold jewellery weighing about 17.45 kg worth Rs 9.75 crore and fixed bank/postal deposits to the tune of Rs 3.33 crore from Jena’s possession.

The retired railway official has also been found in possession of bank balance to the  tune of Rs 1.51 crore, investments in mutual funds amounting to Rs 47.75  lakh and documents related to his immovable property. Jena, who was earlier booked for accumulation of disproportionate assets, had retired in November last year as the principal chief operation manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR).

