Curtains down on Malyabanta Mahotsav amid one lakh attendance

The valedictory ceremony saw cultural programmes and performance by singers Mantu Chhuria and Asima Panda.

Guests at the valedictory ceremony of Malyabanta Mahotsav | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Breaking all records, around one lakh people from Malkangiri district and neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana gathered for the valedictory ceremony of Malyabanta Mahotsav here on Tuesday.Speaking on the occasion, ST and SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka said the festival has been instrumental in preserving the rich cultural heritage of the district over the years.

Meanwhile, the district administration refuted claims of around 50 people being injured in a stampede during the closing ceremony of the festival. It clarified only three people sustained minor injuries due to overcrowding and non-adherence to instructions issued by the police during the ceremony.

The office also stated that elaborate arrangements were made by the district administration and police to maintain law and order during the three-day festival. The district police took care of security, it added. Over rumours on the stampede, sources said the district administration has written to the Press Council of India besides contemplating legal action on people resorting to such tactics to disturb peace.

Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani told the New Indian Express rumours caused panic among people attending the closing ceremony and this could have led to disastrous consequences. “Verification of facts was done with concerned officials and the same was communicated to public as well as media. It is disappointing that despite this, irresponsible reporting was done by some which might have caused real law and order issues during an otherwise peaceful cultural evening,” he said.

The valedictory ceremony saw cultural programmes and performance by singers Mantu Chhuria and Asima Panda. A book titled ‘Introduction to Artificial Intelligence’ written by educationist and writer Kishor Kumar Dash was released by the minister on the day. 

