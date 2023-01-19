Home States Odisha

Mentally ill woman killed by neighbour, paramour in Ganjam

Bishnupriya was killed after she saw them in a compromising position

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam police has solved the murder mystery of a mentally unstable woman who was found dead at Choudhury Tikarpada village in K Nuagaon on January 9. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said the victim, Bishnupriya Sahu (31), was killed by her neighbour Rubita Adhikary (45) and Padman Sahu (30). Rubita and her paramour Padman smothered Bishnupriya to death after she saw them in a compromising position.

The deceased woman had 80 per cent mental disability. On January 8 night, Bishnupriya was sitting on the verandah of her house after dinner when she mysteriously disappeared. Father Basu Sahu launched a frantic search but could not trace her. The next day, he lodged a missing report in K Nuagaon police station.

The same night, police found Bishnupriya’s body in the backyard of her neighbour’s house. Since her body bore injury marks, Basu alleged that his daughter was murdered. Police registered a murder case and started investigation.

Rubita, who lived in front of Bishnupriya’s house, was questioned on Tuesday. Police became suspicious when she fumbled with her answers. She was taken to the police station where she confessed to killing Bishnupriya with the help of her paramour. Subsequently, Padman was also arrested.

The accused duo revealed that on the fateful night, Bishnupriya saw them in a compromising position. Fearing that she will inform others about their relationship, they dragged her to Rubita’s house and smothered her to death with a pillow. While Padman left after committing the crime, Rubita hid Bishnupriya’s body in her house. On January 9 night, Padman returned to Rubita’s place and the duo disposed of the body in the backyard.

The SP said broken bangles of Bishnupriya, blood-stained pillow cover and a bed sheet were seized from Rubita’s house. The accused duo was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

