Orissa HC nullifies 2019 state film awards, directs a fresh list

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has nullified the 31st Odisha State Film Awards 2019 and directed state authorities to publish a fresh list of nominations keeping in view the rules that govern the procedure.While directing declaration of the 31st Odisha State Film Awards- 2019 within one month, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said, “The movies - ‘Khusi’ and ‘Golmal Love’ - shall not be considered for any award category in the fresh list”.

The state government had declared the 31st Odisha State Film Awards - 2019 on November 5, 2021. Subsequently, Odia film director Bobby Islam filed a petition challenging the legality of the selection list. The jury had selected ‘Khusi’, a remake of Korean film ‘Hope’ for awards in best actor, best actress, best editor and best child artist categories. Similarly, ‘Golmal Love’, a remake of Punjabi film ‘Carry on Jatta’ was nominated in the best comedy artist category, the petition had alleged.

Judgment on Bobby’s petition was delivered on January 11 and its full text was made available on Wednesday. Justice Panigrahi said, “Considering a comparison of the impugned films with the plot and scenes in the Korean film ‘Hope’ and Punjabi film ‘Carry on Jatta’, it is clear that from the plethora of facts, circumstances and stated overlap that the impugned motion films are uncredited remakes of the aforementioned non-Odia films.”

Observing that content of the films cannot be called ‘original’ in respect to Orissa Film Award Rules from any angle of judgement, the HC said the two movies have been manipulated slightly to evade the scanner of an uncanny resemblance. Otherwise, the movies are scene-by-scene copies of the impugned non-Odia films, it added.

“The manner in which the impugned films were considered and declared winners of the prestigious Odia State Cine Awards is a matter of great embarrassment and concern for the Odia cinema and artiste community,” Justice Panigrahi observed.

Justice Panigrahi also said irregularities in this case could easily have been avoided had the jury been a little more vigilant and mindful of their position of great responsibility. The jury members are great stalwarts of Odia cinema and nothing but the highest standards of integrity and vision is expected of them, the HC judge said adding: “I firmly believe that the jury would be impartial and truthful in their approach and strive to represent a vision of evolutionary creativity that is espoused in the industry.”

