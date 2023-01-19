Over 13k class X students skip HSC SA-1

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 13,058 students of Class X have skipped the HSC Summative Assessment-1.The worrying fact came to fore after the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha announced result of Class-10 Summative Assessment-1 (HSC and Madhyama) on Wednesday.

As per BSE data, a total of 5,37,746 Class X students including of 8,942 high schools filled up forms of which 13,058 students did not appear the Summative Assessment-1. This apart, 143 students have been booked for resorting to malpractice during the assessment.

Similarly, a total of 3,627 Madhyama students had enrolled for Summative Assessment-1 of which 583 students remained absent. As per the Board’s notification, those absent in Summative Assessment-1 Assessment will not be given 40 per cent weightage in the final results. Only candidates who filled up forms for Summative Assessment-I are eligible to enrol for Summative Assessment-II.

Candidates who resorted to malpractice will not be allowed to fill up forms for Summative Assessment-II. The BSE also published results of State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examination-2022 (second).

