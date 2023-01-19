Regulation of crowd in Srimandir on cards

By Express News Service

PURI: Amid reports of devotees falling unconscious inside Srimandir due to huge rush, the authorities of Sri Jagannath Temple have decided to regulate the crowd at the shrine.

At a meeting on Wednesday, it was decided that special arrangements will be made to facilitate differently-abled devotees.

A proposal to appoint nodal officers from the judiciary, state government and police to coordinate visits of VIPs to the shrine was also floated.

It was decided that police along with servitors will work in coordination to regulae movement of devotees inside the temple. Earlier, it was found that several persons pretending to be VIPs entered the shrine through Ghantidwar causing inconvenience to other devotees.

The issues will be discussed in detail in another meeting before a final proposal is placed before the temple managing committee, said senior servitor Durga Dasmahapatra.

Puri collector Samarth Verma, SP K Vishal Singh, temple administrators AK Jena (development), JK Sahu (rituals) and members of the managing committee and Chhatisha Nijog were present.

