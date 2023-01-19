Home States Odisha

Regulation of crowd in Srimandir on cards

A proposal to appoint nodal officers from the judiciary, state government and police to coordinate visits of VIPs to the shrine was also floated.

Published: 19th January 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Puri, Jagannath Temple

Tourists in front of Srimandir on the last day of 2022 | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: Amid reports of devotees falling unconscious inside Srimandir due to huge rush, the authorities of Sri Jagannath Temple have decided to regulate the crowd at the shrine.

At a meeting on Wednesday, it was decided that special arrangements will be made to facilitate differently-abled devotees.

A proposal to appoint nodal officers from the judiciary, state government and police to coordinate visits of VIPs to the shrine was also floated.

It was decided that police along with servitors will work in coordination to regulae movement of devotees inside the temple. Earlier, it was found that several persons pretending to be VIPs entered the shrine through Ghantidwar causing inconvenience to other devotees.

The issues will be discussed in detail in another meeting before a final proposal is placed before the temple managing committee, said senior servitor Durga Dasmahapatra.

Puri collector Samarth Verma, SP K Vishal Singh, temple administrators AK Jena (development), JK  Sahu (rituals) and members of the managing committee and Chhatisha Nijog were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srimandir
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp