Sambalpur: School faces corporal punishment charge

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Father of a Class VI student on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Burla police alleging that his son was subjected to harsh punishment by some staff of Sainik School, Sambalpur. In his FIR, Nayan Dash of Bhubaneswar accused the administrative officer, a teacher and two matrons of the school of harassing his son. In his complaint, Dash said, “The rigorous punishment meted out to my son frequently in the school has affected him very badly. He is now suffering from depression and not able to eat and sleep properly.”

He further alleged that the staff members of Sainik School are punishing students without any valid reasons. “I came to know about the fact after my son called me and narrated his ordeal. It is unfortunate that when the government and courts in our country have declared all educational institutions punishment and ragging-free zones, such practices are still prevalent in some institutions.” Nayan claimed that all students of the school are experiencing the same trauma. Though parents of many students are aware of the situation, they are afraid to lodge complaints, he added.

However, school principal Shouvik Bhattacharya refuted the allegations. “Such practices are not the culture of the school. These claims are baseless. Moreover, the child whose parents have levelled the allegations already left the school in November last year. However, we will look into the matter.”

Burla IIC Susanta Das said the statement of the child was recorded under section 161 of the CrPC. He was also produced before the child welfare committee on Wednesday. The medical test of the child will be conducted and further investigation is underway.

