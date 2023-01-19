Singer Humane lands in domestic violence case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Popular Odia singer Humane Sagar has landed in trouble with his wife levelling harassment charges against him. The singer’s wife Shreya Mishra lodged a complaint with Mahila police station alleging Humane has been neglecting her and torturing her physically and mentally for the last few months. As per the complaint, following a marital discord, Shreya who left Humane’s house located in CDA sector-6 locality has been staying at her paternal house in Balasore for the last two to three months.

DCP Pinak Mishra said the couple has been summoned to Mahila police station on Thursday for counselling as per the procedure in domestic violence cases. “We have asked both to seek counselling for amicably settling the marital dispute. If the discord is not settled amicably, police will initiate action as per law,” said Mishra.

