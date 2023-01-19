Home States Odisha

Tusker attack sparks panic in Baripada

She had ventured outside to pluck flowers in the morning when the tusker dragged her by its trunk and threw her on the ground.

Wild Tusker. Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 30-year-old woman of Babusahi in ward no 5 of Baripada town sustained injuries after being attacked by a tusker at Chhancha village.The victim, Santilata Parichha had gone to her parents’ house at Chhancha for Makar Sankranti.

She had ventured outside to pluck flowers in the morning when the tusker dragged her by its trunk and threw her on the ground. Santilata sustained critical injuries on her head, leg, hand and chest. The tusker left the spot after locals burst crackers. Santilata was rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Range officer LD Behera said Santilata could not breathe properly and the doctors at the hospital advised her to undergo MRI.

Behera said three elephants including a tusker had entered Baripada forest range from Dalma forest in Jharkhand on Tuesday. They entered Chhancha village on Wednesday. At present, the elephants are roaming in Sankhabhanga reserve forest, Behera said, adding, forest personnel are keeping a watch on the movement of elephants.

On Monday, 50-year-old Ram Bhakta of Salsahi village under Deuli range in Baripada division was injured after being attacked by one of the elephants. Ram succumbed while undergoing treatment at PRM Medical College and Hospital in the evening.

The entry of elephants into Baripada forest range has been giving sleepless nights to residents of the town and villages nearby. Locals claimed the elephants caused damage to property and they have no option but to light bonfires in the evening to prevent the animals from entering human habitations.

