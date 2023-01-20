Baripada: SI gets 5 years imprisonment for demanding bribe

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Baripada Vigilance court on Thursday sentenced a sub-inspector to five years imprisonment for demanding bribe from another SI Biswajit Sikhar in order to mislead a case against the latter.The convict is Sachidananda Kishan, SI of Bhanjpur Reserve police station.

Public prosecutor (PP) Santanu Das said Sikhar’s wife Bhagyashree Mohapatra had on January 12, 2018 filed a complaint against her husband alleging domestic violence following which he was arrested.

Later he was given bail on the approval of an upper court. Sachidananda was the investigating officer (IO) in the case. To remove some IPCs levied against Sikhar, Sachidananda had demanded Rs 15,000 bribe from him which was later settled at Rs 5,000.

Sikhar however, complained the matter to the Vigilance officials. A plan was laid and Sachidananda caught red-handed while accepting the bribe in his chamber on February 28, 2018.

