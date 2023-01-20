BJP warns Odisha govt over delay in conduct of OBC census

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Thursday asked the state government to follow the steps taken by states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and conduct caste-based census to provide 27 per cent reservation to the vast majority of people belonging to other backward classes (OBC) in the state.

Coming down heavily on the BJD government for adopting dilatory tactics in conducting OBC census in the state, BJP OBC Morcha president Surath Biswal on Thursday told a media conference that the state government passed a resolution in the Assembly in September 2021 to complete caste-based census before holding elections to the three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies.

Nearly three years after constitution of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) there is hardly any progress in the proposed caste census as the commission is not getting desired support from the government.

“We have met the commission four times demanding caste survey in the state. The commission expressed its helplessness saying that it is not getting the cooperation of the state government to conduct such a massive exercise,” Biswal said.

He said a delegation of the OBC Morcha met the chief secretary and secretary of the scheduled tribes and scheduled castes, minorities and backward classes development department demanding household survey to determine the OBC population. The state government is not allowing the commission to function smoothly..

