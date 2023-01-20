Home States Odisha

BRS chief KCR to visit Odisha soon

Former chief minister Giridhar Gamang and his son Sishir have already met Rao in Hyderabad and are likely to join BRS soon.

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: About 10 to 15 former MLAs and MPs of the state Congress will join the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the coming days. Besides, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is also likely to visit the state in February to launch the refurbished Odisha unit of the party.

Former minister Jayram Pangi who attended the BRS rally at Khammam on Wednesday said that he will take a decision to join BRS on January 21 after third round discussion with the Telengana chief minister.
Meanwhile, Kailash Kumar Mukhi, former secretary of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) joined BRS on Tuesday. Former chief minister Giridhar Gamang and his son Sishir have already met Rao in Hyderabad and are likely to join BRS soon.

