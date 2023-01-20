Congress targets Odisha govt over rise in crime against women

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Thursday targeted the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation in state and alleged that women are no longer safe in the state.

Addressing a media conference here, president of the Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress Gitanjali Mohanty and senior leader Rashmi Mohapatra said the situation calls for a wider debate as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik holds the Home portfolio for the last several years.

Referring to rape of two minor girls near Patia railway station on Tuesday, the two Congress leaders alleged that it has exposed the Commissionerate Police which is yet to make any arrests. Stating that ‘Ma Ku Samman’ is a hollow slogan of the state government, they said quoting the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) that eight rape cases are reported in Odisha daily.

They alleged that crime against women in Odisha has increased by 23 per cent in 2021 against 2020 while kidnapping of women has increased by 371 percent during the same period.

