Cuttack: Show cause to engineer over boy’s death

During site inspection, it was observed that contractor Pramod Behera, was entrusted with the construction of main drain from Baimundi Nagar to Petanala via Bandha Chhak and Baula Chhak. 

Published: 20th January 2023 06:33 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Four days after the ill-fated incident in Bidanasi area of the city, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) seems to have found negligence on the part of an assistant engineer that claimed the life of a nine-year-old boy who died after falling into an under-construction open drain in the locality on Sunday.

The city engineer Santanu Kumar Samant has issued a show cause notice to the assistant engineer Manoj Kumar Devta, CMC City Division-1 seeking explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

“During site inspection, it was observed that contractor Pramod Behera, was entrusted with the construction of main drain from Baimundi Nagar to Petanala via Bandha Chhak and Baula Chhak.  The boy fell into the open drain and drowned in 7 to 8-ft depth of water. If all protective measures were taken, then the unfortunate incident could have been avoided. The incident occurred due to lack of supervision and frequent visit to the site,” read the notice.

