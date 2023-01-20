Farmers hit streets over mandi mismanagement

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The anger of farmers over mandi mismanagement and irregularities in paddy procurement spilled over to the streets in all the coastal districts on Thursday with agitating farmers throwing paddy on the roads and staging dharna near the offices of the district collectors to voice their protest.

The complaints of the farmers are common. They alleged that they have to forgo 5-10 kg of paddy per quintal under the pretext of the paddy not being of fair average quality. The minimum support price being `2,040 per quintal, each farmer is losing about `200 per bag. This is called katni chatni in local parlance.

Dubbing this as ‘jizya’ tax, convener of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan Akshya Kumar told this paper that not a single farmer is spared from paying it. The proceeds from the paddy forcibly collected from the farmers are shared by the mandi staff and field functionaries of Supply department, he stated.

The major problem the farmers are facing is non-lifting of their paddy within the allotted time. While the centralised distribution of token is an area of concern, as rice millers tagged to particular mandis are dictating terms. Farmers have to wait for weeks to dispose off their stocks as millers are playing truant, Kumar added.

“We have been bringing these problems to the notice of the government but there is hardly any improvement in the situation. The farmers have been taken for granted. Frustrated over the callous attitude of the district administration they hit the streets and demonstrated before the offices of the district collectors,” Kumar said.

Massive protests of aggrieved farmers are reported from Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts. Agitating farmers were seen putting paddy sacks on the roads and in front of the residential office of some district collectors.

Kumar said that 14 protesting farmers of Jagatsingpur district have been forwarded to court while farmers are sitting on dharna in Kendrapara till this report was filed.

BHUBANESWAR: The anger of farmers over mandi mismanagement and irregularities in paddy procurement spilled over to the streets in all the coastal districts on Thursday with agitating farmers throwing paddy on the roads and staging dharna near the offices of the district collectors to voice their protest. The complaints of the farmers are common. They alleged that they have to forgo 5-10 kg of paddy per quintal under the pretext of the paddy not being of fair average quality. The minimum support price being `2,040 per quintal, each farmer is losing about `200 per bag. This is called katni chatni in local parlance. Dubbing this as ‘jizya’ tax, convener of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan Akshya Kumar told this paper that not a single farmer is spared from paying it. The proceeds from the paddy forcibly collected from the farmers are shared by the mandi staff and field functionaries of Supply department, he stated. The major problem the farmers are facing is non-lifting of their paddy within the allotted time. While the centralised distribution of token is an area of concern, as rice millers tagged to particular mandis are dictating terms. Farmers have to wait for weeks to dispose off their stocks as millers are playing truant, Kumar added. “We have been bringing these problems to the notice of the government but there is hardly any improvement in the situation. The farmers have been taken for granted. Frustrated over the callous attitude of the district administration they hit the streets and demonstrated before the offices of the district collectors,” Kumar said. Massive protests of aggrieved farmers are reported from Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts. Agitating farmers were seen putting paddy sacks on the roads and in front of the residential office of some district collectors. Kumar said that 14 protesting farmers of Jagatsingpur district have been forwarded to court while farmers are sitting on dharna in Kendrapara till this report was filed.