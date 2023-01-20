Hospital transformation under 5T initiative soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to go for transformation of government hospitals under the 5T initiative.The decision has been taken after the transformation of high schools across the state. As decided in-principle, all district headquarter hospitals, Rourkela government hospital (RGH) and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar will be covered under 5T transformation in the first phase by October this year.

The Health and Family Welfare department has asked all collectors to ensure that each assembly constituency will have one health facility identified for 5T transformation. In the Assembly constituencies where DHHs are not located, first referral units (FRUs) will be given priority.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said where no FRU is available, preference will be given to the highest caseload health facility (SDH or CHC) in the Assembly constituency for the 5T transformation.However, where the civil structure of the FRU requires major repair and is not in a fit condition to undertake transformation in 2023, an alternate health facility, including SDH or CHC will be selected for that Assembly constituency.

The hospital buildings that require very high expenditure on civil works will not be undertaken for transformation in the first phase. Similarly, the health facilities that do not have robust patient footfall will also be excluded from the Phase I list.The collectors have been asked to submit the final list of selected health facilities (one per assembly constituency) within the next five days to the mission director of National Health Mission (NHM).

