Man gets 20 years imprisonment for raping girl in 2017

Public prosecutor Manoj Sahoo said the decision was  made basing on the statements of the survivor and 14 others besides the medical report.

Published: 20th January 2023

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The additional district session-cum-special judge of Kendrapara Fast Track court on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a four-year-old minor girl in 2017.

The convict Manas Kumar Sethi had on June 9, 2017, raped the girl while she was playing in a field near a village within Marsaghai police limits. After receiving complaint from the rape survivor’s mother, police arrested Sethi. A case under sections 376 (2) and 506 of the IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act, 2012 was registered against him.

Public prosecutor Manoj Sahoo said the decision was  made basing on the statements of the survivor and 14 others besides the medical report. A fine of Rs 50,000 was also slapped on him and failure to pay would lead to an additional jail term of six months.

