Man gets 20 years imprisonment for raping girl in 2017
Published: 20th January 2023 06:20 AM | Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:20 AM
KENDRAPARA: The additional district session-cum-special judge of Kendrapara Fast Track court on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a four-year-old minor girl in 2017.
The convict Manas Kumar Sethi had on June 9, 2017, raped the girl while she was playing in a field near a village within Marsaghai police limits. After receiving complaint from the rape survivor’s mother, police arrested Sethi. A case under sections 376 (2) and 506 of the IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act, 2012 was registered against him.
Public prosecutor Manoj Sahoo said the decision was made basing on the statements of the survivor and 14 others besides the medical report. A fine of Rs 50,000 was also slapped on him and failure to pay would lead to an additional jail term of six months.