Orissa HC orders special audit of unutilised funds for workers’ welfare

The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the state government to conduct a special audit within six months of all the funds collected under the two Acts.

Published: 20th January 2023 06:33 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The cess amount collected on the cost of constructions which include the registered construction workers has come under judicial scrutiny, as Rs 579 crore funds are lying unutilised meant for workers’ welfare.All such amounts are collected under Building and other Construction Workers Welfares Cess Act, 1996 as well as the Building and Other Construction Workers’ (Regulation and Condition of Services) Act, 1996. Nearly nine lakh construction workers are registered in the state.

The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the state government to conduct a special audit within six months of all the funds collected under the two Acts.The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman ordered the special audit while hearing a PIL regarding the state government’s actions to strictly implement the provisions of two acts. Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) had filed the petition.

OSLSA counsel Mrinalini Padhi on Thursday submitted a note indicating that the state government’s affidavit filed in pursuance of the court’s order indicates that over `579 crore of the amount collected remains unutilised by the end of 2022.

Taking note of it the bench said: “Considering that the unutilised amount is considerable and was meant essentially to cater to the needs of the building and construction workers the court considers it necessary to require the state to get a special audit undertaken of all the amounts collected under the Acts.”Accordingly, the bench directed the state government to file the report on affidavit by July 31, the date fixed for further consideration on the matter.

